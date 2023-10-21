INDIANAPOLIS – One person was killed and another was critically injured in separate shootings early Saturday morning, according to police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1:30 a.m officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Georgetown Road on Indy’s northwest side.

When officers arrived, they located a person who had been shot. They were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Minutes later, officers responded to a second shooting at the intersection of East 21st Street & North Emerson Avenue on Indy’s east side.

Officers located a person who had been shot. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

No additional information was initially provided by investigators.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is available.