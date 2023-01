INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side.

Police were called to the 1300 block of West 32nd Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a person who had been shot.

IMPD did not state the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.