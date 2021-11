INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition after a wrong-way driver crash on I-70 eastbound and W. Minnesota Street, near MM 75.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the driver struck a semi, which put the occupant in serious condition.

INDOT said all lanes were blocked for about an hour. The last update they released said they were in the process of clearing the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is released.