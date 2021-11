INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot on Indy’s south side and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Officers found the victim at the Walmart located on the 3800 block of S. Keystone Avenue, but the incident had occurred at the 3400 block of Teakwood Drive.

At this time, there is no information regarding the victim, suspect or cause of the incident.

This story will be updated as more information is released.