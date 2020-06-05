1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on Indianapolis’ near north side Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., police were called to East 30th Street & Central Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Roughly an hour prior, another person was critically injured in a separate shooting on the city’s near northwest side.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.