1 in critical condition at Indianapolis hospital after being shot

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The person arrived at IU Methodist Hospital just before 4:30 p.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.

IMPD says they believe the shooting may have occurred in the area of 20th Street and Medford Avenue, on the city’s near northwest side.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.