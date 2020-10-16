SWAT unit responds after deadly shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Exeter Avenue just after 6 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from wounds consistent with a gunshot.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

A SWAT unit responded to the scene, making pleas for whoever is inside the house to “come out with nothing in your hands and follow the commands of the officers.”

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.