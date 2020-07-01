Person shot on Indianapolis’ east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person who was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side is now stable, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 7000 block of Kensington Drive.

Officers arrived to find a person inside a business with at least one gunshot wound. It is unclear if the shooting occurred inside the business or if the person was shot outside and then entered the business.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.