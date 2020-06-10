1 in critical condition after crashing into apartment; witnesses claim skirmish caused crash

(Photo By Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after crashing into an apartment unit on Indianapolis’ west side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD says witnesses told them a skirmish that involved shots being fired caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, strike a parked vehicle and crash into a lower apartment unit.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, responders were called to the Pangea Parkwest Apartments in the 5900 block of West 38th Street.

Authorities arrived to find a male driver in critical condition. He was then taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.

Officials have not released any further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.