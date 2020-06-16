1 in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to Tallman Avenue & Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

IMPD has not yet released any further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.