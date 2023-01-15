EDITOR’S NOTE: Police determined the shooting did not happen at Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue. We have updated the story to reflect the latest information.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a walk-in person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was awake and breathing.

The shooting remains under investigation as police work to determine where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.