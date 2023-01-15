INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Broad Ripple.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was awake and breathing, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.