1 juvenile hurt in far east side shooting in Indy

The scene of the shooting on Belhaven Place.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile girl injured on Indy’s far east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Belhaven Place in an apartment complex near Washington Square Mall.

Police say officers arrived on scene and discovered the girl suffering from a gunshot wound in her neck.

Police say the girl was transported to Riley Hospital and is listed as being in stable condition.

“Any person shot is a tragedy but it’s even worse with a child,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer. “Most officers have a child, or have a relative who has a child, so it affects them.”

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

“We cannot do it without the public’s help,” Weilhammer said. “With the public’s help, we have more of a chance to solve this.”