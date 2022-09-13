INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a possible drug deal was involved before the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.