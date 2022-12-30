HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County.

The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville.

According to police, the crash involved a Jeep Wrangler and a semi. The Jeep had become pinned underneath the semi’s trailer, trapping the driver.

Investigators believe the Jeep was going east on CR 900 North, and the semi was going north on CR 700 West when they collided in the middle of an intersection that had a four-way stop.

Fire crews had to remove the Jeep’s driver from the vehicle. The driver was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and was last said to be stable.

The semi’s driver was unhurt.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Fortville Police Department, New Palestine Police Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Vernon Township Fire Department, Lawrence Fire Department, and Indianapolis Fire Department all assisted with the crash.