ANDERSON, Ind. — One person was hospitalized after a serious crash in Anderson on Sunday.

According to an Anderson Police Department press release, the accident occurred in the 1800 block of West 53rd Street and involved an SUV and a truck.

Police preliminarily believe the SUV was traveling westbound before losing control, swerving into the eastbound lane and striking the truck. Anderson PD reported that the SUV’s driver suffered severe injuries and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

APD’s crash team is still investigating the incident. Those with additional information on the accident are encouraged to contact Sgt. Nick Durr at (765) 648-6660.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.