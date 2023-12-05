INDIANAPOLIS — One person was hospitalized after a crash on 46th Street and Michigan Road in Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

In a series of posts on X — formerly known as Twitter — the Indianapolis Fire Department reported that its team extricated a 19-year-old male from a car. Per IFD’s X posts, witnesses at the scene said the driver was travelling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

Photos courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department

IFD did not provide an update on the driver’s condition. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is also investigating the crash.

