1 dead on Indy’s near northwest side; police investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2300 block of North Moreland Avenue in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person dead, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police have not yet released details regarding the deceased’s identity nor have they confirmed the person was indeed shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.