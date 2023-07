BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Bartholomew County.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV crash in the 900 block of E. 77 N and found a man with injuries.

The victim died from his injuries. He was later identified as 62-year-old Mark Case from Hope.

Officers from the Department of Natural Resources assisted in the investigation.