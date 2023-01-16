INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead following a single-car crash late Saturday night on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of Knollton Road, near the intersection of W. 44th Street, for a car crash.

Upon arrival, IMPD found a single vehicle that had crashed off of the roadway. The single occupant of the car, identified by police as an adult female, was ejected from the car during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation into the fatal crash shows that the car was moving southbound on Knollton Road when it lost control and went off the roadway, causing it to flip over multiple times. IMPD believes excessive speed is the cause of the crash.

Fatal accident investigators with IMPD are investigating the crash scene.

No other information regarding the crash was immediately provided. This is a developing story.