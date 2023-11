MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Department and Washington Township Fire Department were dispatched around 6:20 a.m. to Interstate 69 at the 142-mile marker north of Martinsville on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. In addition, the victim’s identification has yet to be identified.