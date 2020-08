INDIANAPOLIS– One person died Tuesday morning after a shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

Indianapolis police say the shooting happened at 8 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Oxford Street, just north of Washington Park.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip.