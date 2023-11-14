INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning on Indy’s far east side.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Greenbrook Trail around 3:30 a.m. and located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arrival.

There is no additional information from the department at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Unit’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.