INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting is under investigation on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday in the 3000 block of Forest Manor Avenue, not far from the intersection of 30th and Sherman.

Police confirm one person has died as a result of the shooting.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.