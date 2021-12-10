1 dead in shooting on Indianapolis’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports one person now dead after a shooting on the city’s east side Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at the Budget * Inn in the 6800 block of East 21st Street. This is just west of Shadeland Avenue.

They arrived to find a female shot. She was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Officers are talking to potential witnesses and may have possible surveillance footage to work with. No suspect info at this time is being released.

This was the second deadly shooting reported Friday night, and one of multiple shootings IMPD responded to as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.