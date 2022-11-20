RICHMOND, Ind. — The remains of a person were found in the ruins of a structure fire Saturday by Richmond first responders after two other people were saved from the blaze.

Richmond Fire Department units responded around 10:15 a.m. Saturday to an empty warehouse that had caught fire. Upon arrival to the 600 block of S. J Street, crews saw heavy smoke and were told people were inside.

Crews then spotted two people trying to get their attention through a window. The two people were saved from the blaze without injury, a Richmond Fire Facebook post said.

While fighting the blaze, RFD crews continued to search for a third person said to be inside. The roof had already collapsed in the area the third person was last seen, RFD said.

During the search and firefight, the fire became too extreme for crews to remain inside. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire from outside after everyone evacuated. The total fight and recovery efforts lasted 12 hours.

The remains of the third person said to be inside the building were later recovered by crews, Fire Chief Jerry Purcell confirmed.

“The remains have not been identified nor has the cause of death been determined,” Purcell said in a statement.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.