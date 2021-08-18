1 dead in Randolph County after car crashes into semi

WINCHESTER, Ind. — One person is dead after a car crashed into the side of a semi in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 32 at County Road 500 West in Winchester, Indiana.

The sheriff’s department says a preliminary investigation indicates that a 66-year-old Rolling Prairie man was driving a Kenworth semi westbound on SR 32 at CR 500 W. A 2009 Honda 4DR was southbound on CR 500 W. and failed to stop for the stop sign at SR 32.

The front of the Honda struck the passenger side of the semi and went partially under the semi. The semi continued west, went off the south side of SR 32 and came to rest in the south ditch. The Honda came to rest on the north side of SR 32, west of the intersection, according to RCSD.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injury.

Authorities did not initially identify the deceased as next-of-kin notifications had not yet been made.