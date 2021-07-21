1 dead in Nimitz Dr. shooting incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after a male victim was found shot to death on the city’s east side.

Shortly before 1 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the 6200 block of Nimitz Dr. where they found the 26-year-old man lying outside the front door of a residence. Investigators say they’re unsure if the victim lived at the home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are also investigating a second person shot they say may be related to the incident on Nimitz. A 24-year-old male victim was a walk-in patient at Community East Hospital about the same time as the deadly shooting. Police say that victim was transferred to Methodist Hospital, listed in critical condition.

Investigators offered no information about a possible suspect or suspects.