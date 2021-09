The scene of a deadly accident near Post Road and Troy Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A multi-vehicle accident on Indy’s southeast side has resulted in one death.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred Sunday evening near the intersections of S. Post Road and E. Troy Avenue.

Police say one person was pronounced deceased in the multi-vehicle accident.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation into the accident is ongoing.