INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a death investigation early Friday morning on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Ave around 8:20 a.m. on a report of a vehicle theft in progress and found a male victim unresponsive inside a parked vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, the owner of the vehicle saw the man sitting in their vehicle unresponsive and called 911. IMPD first initiated a report of a person shot.

There is no additional information from the department at this time as the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.

