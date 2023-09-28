GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A 22-year-old from Anderson is dead after a van he was driving was struck by a train at a crossing in Grant County.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred shortly after noon near the intersection of County Road 600 North and Country Road 100 West. The van reportedly was traveling eastbound when it was struck by the northbound traveling train.

The sheriff’s department said the van was pushed down the tracks and that the driver of the vehicle was ejected.

The 22-year-old man from Anderson was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The name of the deceased was withheld pending family notification.

The sheriff’s department reminded all drivers to proceed with caution at railroad crossings.