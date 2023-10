JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 5:43 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Mauxferry Road in Franklin regarding the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mauxferry Road between County Road 200S and 250S will be closed for several hours. It’s uncertain when the roads will reopen.