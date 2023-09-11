INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on I-70 westbound Monday morning after a wheel struck their vehicle.
According to Indiana State Police, a wheel came off an eastbound truck and struck the windshield of a vehicle traveling westbound near Holt Road. The vehicle then went off the road and landed on its side near a house.
Indiana State Police have not said how the wheel came off of the truck or how far it flew before hitting the other vehicle.
FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the scene getting more details about what led to this accident.
Correction: ISP previously reported that the wheel came off of the westbound vehicle. This story has been updated with correct information.