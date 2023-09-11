INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on I-70 westbound Monday morning after a wheel struck their vehicle.

According to Indiana State Police, a wheel came off an eastbound truck and struck the windshield of a vehicle traveling westbound near Holt Road. The vehicle then went off the road and landed on its side near a house.

Photo by ISP

Photo by ISP

Photo by ISP

Indiana State Police have not said how the wheel came off of the truck or how far it flew before hitting the other vehicle.

FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the scene getting more details about what led to this accident.

Correction: ISP previously reported that the wheel came off of the westbound vehicle. This story has been updated with correct information.