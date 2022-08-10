BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The area around West State Road 32 and County Road 50 North was closed for a few hours Wednesday night after a crash that left one person dead.

The Boone County Sheriff said that the accident involved a semi truck and a moped. They confirmed it was the person on the moped who died in the head-on collision.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m., in the area of State Road 32 and County Road 50 North in Lebanon, Indiana.

The accident is being investigated by the Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team and authorities are in the process of making contact with the family of the moped driver.