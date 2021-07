INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating another deadly shooting — this one on the city’s northeast side.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Lawrence Police Dept. heard shots being fired near E. 42nd St. & N. Post Rd. IMPD officers were asked to respond and found an adult male with gunshot wounds at a residence in the 4000 block of Stratford Ct. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No word on circumstances or if police have a suspect.