BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was killed after being hit by a train in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 5, at approximately 4:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection West 3rd Street and South Johnson Avenue on a report that an individual was hit by a train and is now dead. Upon arrival, police learned that the person had died.

The deceased person has not been identified. Upon identification, officials will notify the family. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, July 6, in Terre Haute, to determine the cause of death and aid in the identification process.

“We are currently working to positively identify the individual and properly notify the family once identification has been confirmed,” said Coroner Stalcup. “Identification, cause, and manner of death will be released once this process has been completed and the family has been notified.”

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at: (812) 339-4477