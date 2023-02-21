INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and 5 more people, including 2 children, are in the hospital following a car crash on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Authorities were called around 6:20 p.m. to the 800 block of S. Tibbs Avenue, near Interstate 70, for a serious car crash. Upon arrival, Indianapolis Metro police crews found two vehicles that had collided.

IMPD confirmed that one car, which had 2 children and 2 adults inside, was traveling northbound on Tibbs Avenue when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a car with 2 occupants head-on.

The driver of the car with children inside that was traveling north has been pronounced dead, IMPD said. At least 5 other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Tibbs Avenue will be closed in both directions for some time as the crash is being investigated.