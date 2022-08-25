INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a crash when a car went airborne near an I-465 entrance ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning.

The crash happened as a SUV was headed south on I-465 sometime before 6 a.m. when for some reason the vehicle went off the roadway and over two ramps, including the one going from W. Washington Street to I-465 SB.

Indiana State Police say the car went airborne, rolled several times, and then landed in a ditch.

One person was declared deceased at the scene. Two other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. No other vehicles were involved.

The entrance ramp onto 465 was closed as a result.