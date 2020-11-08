1 dead following motorcycle accident on 465 south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist has died following a two vehicle crash on Interstate 465 on Indy’s south side.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 8:35 p.m. in the westbound lane of 465 just west of I-65 on the south side.

Police reported debris from a pick-up truck and a motorcycle when they arrived on scene, stretching for a significant distance on the interstate.

Samaritans were performing CPR on the adult male motorcyclist when first responders arrived, but the man was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck was only reported to have minor injuries.

The westbound lanes on 465 will continue to be closed until the investigation is completed.

The family of the deceased has been notified, according to police.

The circumstances of the crash are still under police investigation.

I-465 westbound is closed at I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis as Troopers investigate a fatal crash.



Expected to reopen within one hour — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) November 8, 2020