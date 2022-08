INDIANAPOLIS – A female has died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night.

Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11:00 p.m. When they arrived they found a female at the scene and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers have advised Keystone Avenue will be closed from 32nd to 34th Street for an extended period of time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.