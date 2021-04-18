1 dead following 3-vehicle crash on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Indianapolis’ north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to West 73rd Street and Holliday Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in response to the crash.

IMPD says all drivers involved remained on the scene.

Police added that based on preliminary information, investigator believe alcohol may be a potential factor but will not know for certain until further investigation is completed.

This story will be updated once more information is available.