1 dead, another wounded in Castleton shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in the Castleton area Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Garonne Terrace. When officers arrived, they found a young adult male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a second victim suffering from a graze wound from the shooting. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was stable.

Police say they have three people in custody in connection with the shooting. However, police do not know what part they played in the incident.

Police were canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses Thursday night. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.