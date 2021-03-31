1 dead, another wounded after shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two scenes that they believe are related on reported shootings Wednesday.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 1300 block of North Oxford Street and the area of 10th and Rural for reports of people shot. The victim at the Oxford Street location was determined to be dead. The other victim was transported to the hospital in a stable condition.

