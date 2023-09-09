RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — One person has died after their vehicle was struck by a train Saturday morning, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched to the railroad tracks west of County Road 350 East at approximately at 8:10 a.m. Saturday on a report of a crash involving a train that occurred on County Road 400 East at the railroad crossing north of County Road 100 North. The victim was reportedly pushed around 3/4 of a mile by the train.

During the initial investigation, officers found that the driver was in a 2004 Ford F150 that stopped at the railroad crossing on County Road 400 East as an eastbound train passed. After the eastbound train passed officers believe that the victim proceeded south onto the tracks in front of the westbound train where his vehicle was struck and pushed for nearly a mile.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.