BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A person died in a single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Monday to the 13000 block of S. 100 W. after receiving reports that there had been a serious accident.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived and found a vehicle that was engulfed in flames after being heavily damaged in a collision with a tree located off the road nearby.

The flames reportedly prevented deputies from being able to get close to the vehicle, BCSO said. Three fire extinguishers were used to try and put out the flames. However, this proved to be unsuccessful. The flames were not completely dispelled until firefighters from the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department and the Wayne Township Fire Department arrived.

There was only one occupant inside the vehicle and they were pronounced dead at the scene, BCSO said. The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.