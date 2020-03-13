1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police responded to a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left one person dead Thursday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Exeter Avenue just after 8:20 p.m. Thursday on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced dead.

The department was working Thursday night to learn more about what lead up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS( 8477).