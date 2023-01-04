INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a person inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community.

Officers were canvassing the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. They are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 262-TIPS.