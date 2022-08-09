INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city’s east side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded after 6 p.m. to the 3500 block of Leland Avenue. The area is near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and East 34th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a person with gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after, IMPD said.

Around the same time, another person walked into Eskenazi Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The person, IMPD said, is awake and breathing.

IMPD detectives said preliminary information may suggest the walk-in person was injured in the same shooting on Leland Avenue.