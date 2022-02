INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed near W. 34th St. & Moller Rd. late Monday.

Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to the 5300 block of W. 34th Place on a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Investigating officers located a male victim in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says there is no public threat at this time. No suspect information or details about what might have prompted the deadly shooting were released.