1 dead after police called to fight on Indy’s near northwest side

The scene on Clifton Street where one person died after police responded to a fight.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man is dead after officers were called to a fight on Clifton Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were sent to the 2900 block of Clifton Street on Tuesday night, near where W. 29th Street intersects Clifton, on the report of a fight.

Police said the fight was between a male and female and that the man collapsed during the altercation.

The male was transported to a local hospital, police said, where he later was pronounced deceased.

Police added it is unclear at this time what caused the fight between the two.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.